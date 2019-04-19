Home
HOPE: Curry County Veterans Services

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — Homelessness is a serious issue in southern Oregon, but there are services and ways to escape it. NBC5’s Blakely McHugh met with two veterans who experienced homelessness or were on the brink of homelessness. Both of them went to Curry County veterans services for help and are now back in their homes.

 

