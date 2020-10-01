Home
Lines For Life CEO talks mental health amid COVID-19 and wildfires

Lines For Life CEO talks mental health amid COVID-19 and wildfires

In This Together Local News Top Stories Video , , , ,

OREGON— Dwight Holton, CEO for Lines For Life talks mental health amid Coronavirus, social distancing, and wildfires.

He speaks about a number of topics including, an increase in mental health calls, the three-digit mental health number, the potential for lasting impacts, and where to go if you need help.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »