In this Mental Health Minute, Josh Guerrero, Bilingual Peer Support Specialist at OnTrack Rogue Valley talks about the holidays. Josh shares some thoughts on how to help care for yourself this season. He reminds us that making a difference for others is also good for you! Josh delivers this message in both English and Spanish.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »