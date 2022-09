In this Mental Health Minute, we hear from Leticia Welch, who is a Certified Recovery Mentor Services Supervisor at Addictions Recovery Center, She shares that recovery is possible and sustainable, with the right support and connections. If you are struggling with substance abuse or mental health issues, please call 541-779-1282 or visit Addictions Recovery Center.

