Mental Health Minute: Steve Posted by Newsroom Staff July 1, 2022 In this Mental Health Minute, we hear from Stephen, a Professional Peer support Specialist. Steve has endured many challenges, but he has learned he is not a failure. Now he helps others who are struggling with mental health.