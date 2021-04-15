In this Mental Health Minute, Dr. John Rennick, an Options for Southern Oregon psychiatrist, talks about how important the way we approach life can be to us and to others. He shares some actions that many people find helpful in dealing with stressful times. Find out how humor, giving back, and walk therapy can help.
Mental Health Minute: Three actions for stressful times
