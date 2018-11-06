Part 1: The Southern Oregon Honor Flight

Since Honor Flight Network started, more than 140 hubs have been established across the country, and more than 200,000 veterans have been taken to DC. In Oregon, there are 3 hubs, including Honor Flight of Oregon, which serves the 6 southernmost counties in the state.
Again, it costs the veterans nothing and is made possible entirely through donations. If you would like to help make a trip like this possible for a local veteran, click HERE. Donations are tax deductible, and every penny you donate goes to making a trip possible for a veteran. There is no paid staff, and guardians pay their own way to travel with their vets.
