Home
Part 2: The Southern Oregon Honor Flight

Part 2: The Southern Oregon Honor Flight

Features Honor Flight of Oregon Local News Top Stories Video , , , , ,

Washington, D.C. –  In September, 25 local veterans boarded a plane to DC. The free trip was made possible through Honor Flight of Oregon, a non-profit which aims to make sure that every World War II and Korean War veteran that’s still with us, gets to see their memorials in our nation’s capital.

NBC5 News is taking you along for the trip every weekday from November 5th-12th.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News weeknights at 5, 6 and 11. Originally from the Bay Area, Kristin earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She came to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine. In 2017, her investigation on lead pipes in Medford’s water system was named Best News Series by the Oregon Association of Broadcasters.

When Kristin is not sharing the news, she’s traveling, hunting down the best burrito, or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder; if you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you the story of how a California girl became a cheesehead.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »