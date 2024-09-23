Providence Minute: Breast Cancer Screening Basics

In this week’s Providence Minute, Dr. James Mcanally, a radiologist at Medford Radiology Group, stresses the importance of annual breast cancer screenings. Remember early detection can save lives!

On this week’s Providence Minute, Dr. Jeff Jankuska with Southern Oregon Orthopedics explains how robotic knee replacements are extremely precise, and the implants fit perfectly every time. This allows patients to return to high-impact activities such as running and skiing confidently.

