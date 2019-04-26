Week 27: Tire rim to patio table

Yay for Sunny Days and Outdoor furniture!
This week I took an old tire rim and turned it into a patio table.
Easy project, one that can be used for years to come.
Time – 1 hour
Supplies
Rim from car
Metal spray paint
Sand paper
Glass top
Rope
Glue gun
Round glass top
Double stick tape.
Instructions.
- Clean rim
- Lightly sand rim
- Spray paint with metal paint in well ventilated area.
- Extra Step —- If you like the Rope look around the outside, you can use your glue gun and rope. Start at the bottom of the outside of the rim and use lots of glue to hold rope in place.
- I chose not to add the rope as I like the metal look with the red paint.
- After paint dries, cut 4-6 small pieces of double stick tape and place equally on top of the rim to cushion the glass and hold in place.
Enjoy your outdoor table. Just in time for all of the spring and summer parties!
See you in the Habitat Workshop. Follow us on Facebook. – Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity Restores
Thank you,
Deana Petersen
Recycle Repurpose Manager
Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity
Medford, Oregon
(541)779-1983 ext 101
[email protected]