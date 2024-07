In this Spirit of Community, we visit the Friends of the Children Clubhouse in Klamath Falls. Executive Director Amanda Squibb and longtime mentor Jose Hernandez share how one-to-one mentoring from kindergarten through high school changes lives. For 25 years Friends of the Children has been making a positive impact both on youth and the community, watch to see how.

Sponsored by Oregon Community Foundation.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.