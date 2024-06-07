Spirit of Community: Lomakatsi Restoration Project

In this Spirit of Community we learn about the Lomakatsi Restoration Project. For years, prescribed, or controlled burns have been an accepted and effective strategy to control the spread of wildfire. But long before governments made it a policy, prescribed burns had been a part of native culture. This Southern Oregon organization is dedicated to restoring local ecosystems that not only preserve tribal lands but keep everyone of us safer from the perils of mother nature.

