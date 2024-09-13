Spirit of Community: New Spirit Village

In this Spirit of Community, we visit New Spirit Village, a remarkable affordable housing project rising from the ashes of the 2020 Almeda wildfire. With the vision of Oregon Community Foundation donors Barry and Kathryn Thalden, and the support of State Representative Pam Marsh and the Governor of Oregon, this new neighborhood is providing a fresh start for families in need. Here’s another Spirit of Community Moment.

