Spirit of Community: One Gift, Two Transformations in Josephine County.

Discover how a single generous gift is transforming Josephine County! Thanks to an anonymous donor and the Oregon Community Foundation, a brand-new library and a free preschool program are coming to life. Learn more about the Josephine County Library Foundation and their exciting new library project with Rebecca Stoltz, and explore how the Grants Pass School District 7, guided by Annie Blanchard and Susan Zottola, is expanding early childhood education. Special thanks to Shasta Zielke, Donor Relations Officer at the Oregon Community Foundation, for facilitating this impactful donation. Don’t miss this inspiring segment—watch now to see how these initiatives are making a big difference here in Southern Oregon.

