Spirit of Community: Rios to Rivers

By fall 2025, all dams on the Klamath River will be removed, the largest project of its kind. In this week’s Spirit of Community, we revisit Indigenous youth preparing to kayak the Klamath to the ocean. Earlier this year, with support from the Oregon Community Foundation, these students trained in Chile, learning more than just kayaking. They grew academically and personally, with a few even speaking at the White House. Join us as we talk to Rios to Rivers, Executive Director, Weston Boyles, and Klamath Program Coordinator, Amada Lang about this life-changing experience and the impact these youth have had along the way.

Sponsored by Oregon Community Foundation.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.