Spirit of Community: Talent Maker City Update

In this Spirit of Community, we get a sneak peek at a makers’ space that is right here in Talent, Oregon. Talent Maker City is a dynamic community space that serves as a workshop, studio, business resource, and educational center. With the new, larger facility opening soon, Talent Maker City will expand its to enhancing opportunities for social connections and community well-being in Southern Oregon. Watch to learn more.

