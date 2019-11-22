Success Story: Cowhorn Vineyard

Back in 2002, Bill and Barbara Steele purchased a plot of land in Southern Oregon’s Applegate Valley with dreams of producing high-quality wines with a focus on sustainability. Today, Cowhorn Vineyard is well regarded for both its wines and its organic farming practices.
Bill and Barbara’s strong environmental commitment has carried over to the vineyard’s new tasting room and storage facility, which was designed to achieve net-zero energy use with help from Energy Trust’s Path to Net Zero offering.
