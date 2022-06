This Tank of Gas outing is the Bear Hotel in Grants Pass. It’s a Disneyesque wonderworld, where the bears from the annual Grants Pass Bear Fest are made and stay when they are not on display. Don’t miss the sneak peek at the secret room! Find out how to book a tour here.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines ยป