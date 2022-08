There’s a quaint, quiet resort between Klamath Falls and Ashland. It’s where guests found peaceful solitude during the darkest days of the pandemic. Now, they’re returning in droves and bringing their friends with them. Find out about the Green Springs Inn in this Tank of Gas Getaway.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »