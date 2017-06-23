Tank of Gas Getaway: Eugene

Eugene, Ore. – This week’s Tank of Gas Getaway brings us to a place where the motto is: “A great city for the arts and outdoors.”
That’s Eugene, home of the University of Oregon–and of course southern Oregon’s closest Voodoo Donuts.
Nestled in the heart of the university campus is one of Oregon’s most extensive art collections, the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art.
The museum is host to one-of-a-kind collections from all over the world.
And if you’re looking to get outdoors and in touch with nature, the Cascades Raptor Center is the place to start.
The nature center on the side of Spencer’s Butte is home to dozens of species of birds of prey and serves as an education and rehabilitation center.
A walk through the center is an experience unlike any other in the state.
So whether it’s Salvador Dali or a Swainson’s Hawk, Eugene has plenty to offer from rafting the Willamette, to tasting at one of the city’s premier microbrews. There’s something for everyone.