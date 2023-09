In this United in Kindness message, our partners at Rogue Valley Manor celebrate their residents who use their talents with a needle and thread to give back to the community. Meet the Rogue Valley Manor Peacemakers. They donate quilted items to the community including Meals on Wheels, Toys for Tots, and Quilts of Valor.

