Get ready for this week’s Where Is It Wednesday, where Natalie and Emily are whisking you away to the charming streets of Portland, Maine! Experience coastal allure, rich history, and a friendly, laid-back vibe. Dive into outdoor adventures and discover why Portland, Oregon was named after this enchanting New England gem.

Sponsored by Father & Son Jewelry

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.