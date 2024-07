Get ready to be whisked away to the stunning Italian coastline on this week’s Where’s It Wednesday! Join Natalie & Emily as they explore the charming and picturesque town of Portofino on the Riviera. Don’t miss out—Travel every Wednesday with Natalie & Emily on Where’s It Wednesday!

Sponsored by Father & Son Jewelry

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.