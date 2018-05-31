Your Place, Our Kids: The Importance of Reading

NBC5 and the Oregon Community Foundation are partnering together to bring you “Your Place, Our Kids.”
Over the next year, we’re going to show you why nurturing relationships are so important for a young child.
In this article, we’re taking a look at the importance of reading to young children.
Southern Oregon Pediatrics in Medford is participating in the “Reach out and Read” program.
It’s an initiative where doctors give a child a new book during each visit, from six months old until the age of five.
Pediatricians say it’s never too early to start reading to your child. One pediatrician, Dr. Mary Hough, said, “We talk to our children before they can actually talk back to us and I think it’s just as important that we read to them before they can actually understand the concept of reading. We’re just showing that engagement with books and words and songs that we can use the book as a tool. 18 secs.
That ultimately improves literacy rates, and long-time school achievement.
Over the past 6 months, Southern Oregon Pediatrics has handed out more than 2,700.