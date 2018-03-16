Your Place, Our Kids: Support for Expectant Moms

NBC5 and the Oregon Community Foundation are partnering together to bring you Your Place, Our Kids.
Over the next year, we’re going to show you why nurturing relationships are so important for a young child.
We begin our series with pregnancy itself, a time that can be difficult for first-time moms.
But as NBC5’S Allison Ross reports, La Clinica is offering group sessions for expectant moms who are in the same stages of pregnancy to come together.
With every beat of the heart, a mother can get more excited about bringing a baby into this world.
It’s the little things that can bring an expectant mom the most joy, but it’s also the small things that can bring the most fear.
That’s where La Clinica steps in offering a different kind of prenatal care.
Midwife Lori Jo Marlia-Larson said, “So women instead of coming in for a 20-minute visit with the midwife, they are coming in for a two-hour long visit.”
This program is called “Centering Pregnancy.” It brings women together once a week to talk to a midwife and other first time moms in a group setting.
Expecting mom Cindy Molina said, “There’s things that I thought I was the only one going through because friends can’t relate to what I am going through and in here I find out a lot of them do have the same thing as me.”
Marlia-Larson explained, “Part of the empowerment is women come in and do their own weight, their own blood pressure, they come in and spend time with me or whoever is facilitating.”
The women learn about pregnancy topics and how to be parents. “So we help women open up to each other to share the wisdom and experiences they are bringing to this pregnancy,” Marlia-Larson said.
The program helps guide women through pregnancy, which in turn helps keep the baby healthy.
Marlia-Larson said, “We see less instances of low birth weight babies and we see less instances of pre-term deliveries.” They do this by keeping the stress levels low. It’s a method that seems to be working well.
“Every woman who has gone through centering since I’ve been here has wanted to continue,” Marlia-Larson said.
So expecting moms can stress less, and enjoy the little things even more.
Oregon has nine Centering Pregnancy sites, most in the Portland area. La Clinica in Medford is the only center offering the program in Jackson County.
If you would like more information or want to join the group, you can call 541-690-3500.