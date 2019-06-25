On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by incoming Chief of Police for the City of Medford, Scott Clauson, discussing his training with retiring Chief Randy Sparacino over the last two months, the implementation of a Livability Team that will focus on the safety of the Bear Creek Greenway, the new officers that will need to be hired and their duties while being a part of the Livability team, and how much the plan will cost Medford residents.
Five on 5 – Chief Scott Clauson – Medford Police Department
June 24, 2019