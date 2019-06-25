Home
Halfway to Christmas: the Sunrise team’s favorite gifts

MEDFORD, ORE. — We may have just started summer but June 25 marks the halfway mark until Christmas.  On Tuesday’s show, the Sunrise team shared some of their favorite gift ideas if you’re looking to start your shopping early.

Matt’s Gift Ideas

  1. A Home Weather Station: https://amzn.to/2NfsQyi
  2. An indoor garden: https://amzn.to/2X7BRhg
  3. My Face Socks: https://myfacesocks.com

Ally’s Gift Ideas

  1. Happy Light: https://amzn.to/31T8wG5
  2. 23&me DNA Kit: www.23andme.com
  3. Transfer VHS to DVDs: https://bit.ly/2JbVVFM

Kyle’s Gift Ideas

  1. Weighted Blanket: https://amzn.to/2X1vVS8
  2. TRTL Travel Pillow: https://trtltravel.com
  3. Wine Tasting Subscription: https://www.getvinebox.com

