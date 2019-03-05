$1.5 billion lottery winner claims prize

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN) – The $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot has finally been claimed more than four months after the winning numbers were drawn.
Monday, the South Carolina Education Lottery Commission announced the single winner elected to take the cash option of more than $877 million.
That person will remain anonymous. But he or she is getting the largest payout to a single person in U.S. lottery history.
And how is this for a fortunate turn of events: the newly-minted millionaire says on an October day, they allowed another person to go ahead of them in line at the store. Otherwise the Quick Pick
Mega Millions ticket might have belonged to a different winner.