1-5 reopens after five day closure

DUNSMUIR, Calif. — A portion of Interstate-Five From Redding to Mount Shasta is finally back open after being closed for five days because of the Delta Fire.
“When any section of it is closed for a long period of time it really hinders transportation for the whole state,” said Chad Massey, Caltrans.
The fire was burning on both sides of I-5 on Wednesday leading many to flee their vehicles and resulting in numerous vehicles and structures burned along the road.
“We had to come together with all the agencies and determine what the safety of the public was…,” said Massey.
The fire’s still burning strong in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, but Caltrans officials say it’s no longer threatening public safety on I-5.
“The fires are working their way over the ridge top right now…,” said Massey.
But fire behavior is still unpredictable. That’s why Massey says Caltrans is meeting multiple times a day monitoring fire behavior and winds that could push the fire close towards the interstate again.
Though Caltrans has been working around the clock to open the Interstate, there’s plenty more work ahead.
“We had some burnt pavement, a lot of trees burnt, there’s a lot of maintenance activities that need to be done,” said Massey.
