$1.5M grant allows for expansion of Illinois Valley library

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – A Josephine County library will get long-awaited renovations after receiving a substantial grant.

A Community Development Block Grant of $1.5 million from Business Oregon is headed to the Illinois Valley Branch of the Josephine Community Library District. Along with a $900,000 cash infusion from the American Rescue Plan and $110,000 raised from community donors, the library can now move forward with updates including a large community meeting space, a teaching kitchen, an outdoor learning area, and a children’s maker space.

“It is exciting to see the Community Development Block Grant awarded to the City of Cave Junction for the library renovations,” said state Rep. Lily Morgan. “This project will be a vital piece in serving the community for years to come. I am grateful for the hard work of Josephine Community Library and Mayor Meadow Martell in obtaining this grant.”

The library said the building expansion will allow for more access to materials, technology, and special programs that support community information needs.

“We are thrilled to finally be able to update the Illinois Valley library branch, which is 62 years old, well-loved, and severely worn out,” said Library Director Kate Lasky. “We know that the renovations, based on thoughtful input from local residents, will make a tremendous difference to the people of this community.”

For more information about the expansion, visit http://www.jclfoundation/illinois-valley-library-renovation-project