1 killed in head-on crash north of White City

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – One person died and two others were seriously injured after a crash northwest of White City.

Oregon State Police said just before 10:00 p.m. on August 22, a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 24-year-old Sheldon Hensley of Medford crossed the centerline of Highway 234 near milepost 16. The vehicle collided head-on with an eastbound Subaru Forester driven by 67-year-old Feliz McGonagle of Trail.

Hensley and his 24-year-old passenger from Medford were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, OSP said.

McGonagle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

Highway 234 was closed for about five hours while the scene was being investigated.

OSP said, “Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor.”

No further information was provided by OSP.