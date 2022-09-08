1 killed in shooting in West Medford, homicide investigation underway

Posted by Ethan McReynolds September 8, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – One person has died after a shooting in Medford on Thursday morning.

Police say at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Lincoln St. for a report of gunshots.

Police say they found one victim in the street with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials say.

Detectives have begun a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Medford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 541-770-2230 (case 22-15364).

This is a developing story, all updates will be provided as they become available.

Ethan McReynolds
