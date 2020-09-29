1 million deaths blamed on coronavirus

(NBC) The number of people worldwide who have died from the coronavirus has passed one million, with the highest numbers in the United States. Many regions are still reporting surging numbers of new infections as the U.N. calls on nations to work together in the race for a vaccine. This was a moment we knew was coming and yet somehow hoped to avoid.
The U.S., unfortunately, is the country with the largest share of the loss with more than 200,000 Americans dead. That means the U.S. is accounting for one in every five deaths worldwide, even though Americans are just 4% of the world’s population.
Secretary General of the United Nations Nio Guterres is marking this moment with a statement, honoring the dead but also calling on countries of the world to work together, not against each other, in the race for a vaccine. “It’s a mind-numbing figure,” Guterres said. “Yet, we must not ever lose sight of each and every individual life. They were fathers, mothers, wives and husbands, brothers and sisters, friends and colleagues.”
The big question now is can we stop the virus before we get to two million deaths.
Vaccine research is underway around the world. Scientists are optimistic of a breakthrough, maybe later this year, maybe early next year. But the reality is cases are rising in many countries around the world, and it isn’t enough to just have a vaccine. It has to be widely distributed to people all across the planet. The World Health Organization is warning it is all too possible we could lose another million people before that happens.