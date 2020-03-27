1 new COVID-19 case reported in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – There is one new COVID-19 case confirmed in Josephine County, bringing the county’s total to five.
Josephine County Public Health officials said they were made aware of the latest case on the morning of March 27.
Identifying details about the infected person are being withheld due to privacy laws. However, health officials are investigating to identify anyone the person may have been in contact with.
So far, 136 COVID-19 tests in Josephine County have been completed. More samples have been sent to private labs, but they have not yet returned.
No further details about this, or the other cases, will be released by JCPH.