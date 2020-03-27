1 new COVID-19 death in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – There were nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases and one more death reported in Oregon Friday morning.
The Oregon Health Authority said the latest COVID-19 fatality brings the state’s total up to 12. The 98 new cases bring the state’s total to 414.
The latest cases are in the following counties: Clackamas, Columbia, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Umatilla, Washington, and Yamhill.
According to the OHA, Oregon’s 12th COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old woman in Marion County. She reportedly had underlying health conditions.
