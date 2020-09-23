1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case, 2 others not facing charges

A grand jury has announced three charges of wanton endangerment against Brett Hankison, one of the officers involved in the March shooting death of Taylor.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said, “The grand jury voted to return an indictment for three counts of wanton endangerment, for putting the three individuals in the apartment in harm of serious injury or death. And if accused, can serve up to five years for each count.”
Hankison, fired from the force in June, is one of three officers investigated by the attorney general but is the only officer who has been indicted by a grand jury.
For those fighting for justice, these charges may not be enough.
The decision comes on the heels of a historic wrongful death lawsuit settlement where the City of Louisville agreed to both pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor and institute sweeping police reforms. The attorney for Taylor’s family, Benjamin Crump, said, “It is landmark in its scope.”
The 26-year-old EMT and aspiring nurse was killed March 13th when Louisville Metro Police executed a late-night, no-knock warrant in a narcotics investigation.
Taylor’s death at the hands of police is adding to the resounding calls for justice and accountability during the months of Black Lives Matter protests around the world.
Taylor’s mother vows to fight until justice is done for her daughter.