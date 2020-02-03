1 person killed, 5 injured in California Greyhound bus shooting

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KNBC) – At least one person was killed in a shooting on board a Greyhound bus in Southern California.
Five others were injured in the overnight shooting, about an hour into the trip from Los Angeles to the Bay Area. Their conditions are not known.
Several passengers called for help on cell phones before the driver pulled over and the gunman got off the bus. The driver then headed to a gas station for help.
Investigators say they have the shooter in custody with no word on a motive.
Police said the person who died was a 51-year-old woman whose passport indicates she’s from Columbia.
California Highway Patrol Sergeant Brian Pennings said, “We’re trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together right now. As we speak we’re interviewing the witnesses and the passengers. And we are setting up to interview the suspect as well.”