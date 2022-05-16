1 person killed, 5 wounded in California church shooting

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (NBC) – One person is dead and five more are injured following a shooting that took place at a church in Southern California on Sunday evening.

Police believe the suspected shooter was detained by other churchgoers, as the suspect was tied up by the time police arrived, saving additional lives through their heroism.

Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said, “At about 1:26 p.m. this [Sunday] afternoon a male subject open fire here at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods. One person is confirmed deceased at the scene. Four others are critical and one other victim sustained minor injuries.”

Investigators believe a group of churchgoers detained the suspect and hogtied his legs with an extension cord and confiscated at least two weapons from him.

Undersheriff Hallock said, “The suspect was not injured during the incident and was taken into custody. He’s believed to be an Asian male adult in his 60s. We don’t believe he lives in this area. Investigators are working to determine his city of residence and whether he has any connection to this church or to the congregation. At this time, we do not know what the suspect’s motive may be or whether he had an intended target or whether this is even a hate-related incident.”

The shooter’s motive is currently unknown.