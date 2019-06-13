10 fires sparked by lighting in Klamath, Lake Counties

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – Wildland firefighters in southwestern Oregon are responding to numerous lightning-sparked fires after scattered thunderstorms swept across the area.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) said on Wednesday night, storms produced more than 1,500 lighting strikes in Klamath and Lake Counties.
As of 3:00 p.m. Thursday, 10 fires were detected. All of them are less than one-tenth of an acre with firefighters on scene.
According to SCOFMP, more lightning strikes are expected during storms Thursday.
“Depending on the amount of moisture associated with the thunderstorms and the vegetation types on the ground, it can take several days for smoke to become visible from a lightning-caused wildfire,” SCOFMP said. “Firefighters refer to these fires as ‘holdovers.’ Firefighters may be responding to new starts and holdovers throughout the weekend and early into next week.
For updates about wildfire activity in southwestern Oregon, visit http://www.facebook.com/SCOFMPFireInfo