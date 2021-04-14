$10 million headed to Oregon, California to address Klamath Basin drought

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — The federal government is allocating up to $10 million to help farmers in the Klamath Basin.
The US Department of Agriculture said the money is being made available to Oregon and California so they can distribute it to those hit hardest by the latest drought.
“As ongoing drought conditions in the West continue to worsen, USDA is committed to providing help and assistance to producers, Tribes, and communities in the Klamath River Basin impacted by historically low water allocations,” said Gloria Montano Greene, Deputy Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation.
The USDA said the funds could be distributed to farmers who agree to halt irrigation this year, allowing better water management during this historic drought.