100 million stimulus payments sent to Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — Another benchmark President Joe Biden set has been met.
Vice President Kamala Harris announced Wednesday that 100 million stimulus payments have been sent to Americans.
Harris made the remarks at an equal pay day event at the White House which addressed the wage gap between men and women in the workforce.
Harris said, “One of the things that we did with the American Rescue Plan is recognizing that over 2 million women had to leave the workforce. We attempted to address it in terms of doing what we could to acknowledge the widening wage gap, address that around issues, again about childcare and small businesses but also about the checks that we sent out, $1,400 checks and I’m told that we reached the 100-millionth check today.”
On March 15, President Biden said the United States is projected to have put 100 million coronavirus vaccines in arms and 100 million checks in Americans’ pockets over the next ten days.
The administration reached its vaccine goal last week