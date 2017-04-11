1,000 Oregon camping spots will open for this summer’s eclipse

Salem, Ore. – If you’re looking for a camping spot to watch this summer’s total solar eclipse, then the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has some good news for you.
On April 19, OPRD will open reservations for an additional 1,000 campsites for the August 21 eclipse.
OPRD said around two thirds of the sites are within the path of totality, where you can catch a total solar eclipse. From the other camp sites, you can still see a partial eclipse.
Prices range from a basic $10 site to a $31 RV site with hookups.
“We want to make this once-in-a-lifetime event available to as many campers as we can safely accommodate. That’s why we decided to add additional campsites, all at an affordable cost,” said OPRD spokesman Chris Havel.
All sites will have a three-night minimum, according to ORPD. Check in is August 18 and check out is August 21. No first come, first serve camping spots will be available those nights.
Reservations will open at 8:00 a.m. on April 19 at http://www.oregonstateparks.org or http://www.reserveamerica.com or by calling 800-452-5687.
The eclipse will start at 9 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. on August 21.