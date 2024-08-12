$100K going to Klamath County farmers to fight insect infestation

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Agriculture is awarding Klamath County $100,000 to help local farmers battle grasshopper and Mormon cricket infestations.

According to the county, this funding was made possible through the passing of SB 5701, Section 408 and a Temporary Administrative Order during the 2024 legislative session.

The grant will help reduce the impacts of these insects, which the county says is threatening the livelihood of farmers and ranchers, as well as the food supply and overall health of the ecosystem.

The funds will be distributed through a special grant committee that is made up of representatives from the Klamath Irrigation District, Klamath Drainage District, Van Brimmer Ditch Co., and two at-large citizens.

The committee will be reviewing applications submitted by farmers and will then make recommendations for funding to the Klamath County Board of Commissioners.

The application window will be open from October 15 to October 31 at 5 p.m. Then the committee will review the applications submitted and provide recommendations to the board in November.

More information and applications can be found on the Klamath County Grants website.

