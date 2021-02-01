103-year-old Oregonian who survived Spanish flu gets COVID vaccine

The influenza pandemic, otherwise known as the Spanish flu, killed at least 50 million people.
KEZI’s Jillian Smukler spoke with her and has her message to those who might be hesitant to get it.
Bernice Homan is known at Willamette Oaks for her sense of humor.
At 103 years old, she says exercising her mind and her body daily is key and she inspires many along the way.
Fitness specialist Janet Hollander said, “The neighbors would go well if she could do it, I should be able to do it.”
Homan was born in South Dakota one year before the influenza pandemic infected one in every four people on the planet, including her, even though she doesn’t remember much.
“I was born in ‘17 and that’s when the Spanish flu was,” Bernice explained, “and the doctor was at our house so I’m sure I had it.”
The doctor told her mother she wouldn’t make it through the night but her mother, like Bernice, wasn’t giving up that easily.
“When the doctor left, she decided she would do something about it,” Bernice said.
Her mother heard that pumpkin seeds were the most helpful thing for the flu.
“She didn’t have a pumpkin in the house so she started up the street and stopped at every house on the block.”
She made pumpkin seed tea and spoon-fed Bernice until the sun came up.
“I opened my eyes and the doctor when he came back and couldn’t believe it.”
A living, breathing miracle and it was all thanks to her mother. But despite beating the deadly flu they never spoke about it again.
“It was a very emotional thing for her,” Bernice said.
Now, more than a hundred years later, Bernice got the first COVID-19 vaccine in the building. “It’s a very serious disease I’d do anything to prevent it.” And she’s encouraging others to do the same.
She said, “I think we should stop it from spreading any more than it is and do everything we can we’re saving lives.”
When Jillian Smukler asked Bernice how her mother would feel knowing she got the shot, her eyes welled up with tears.
“Oh, she would be most happy,” Bernice said. “She lived for her children.”
a shot, an honor to her mom, but today, a seat of honor for Bernice.
Bernice’s sister lived until she was 102 years old and her brother is 99 years young and still kicking.
By the time Bernice gets her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine she will be 104-years-old.