104th Indianapolis 500 race delayed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This year’s Indianapolis 500 race has been delayed due to coronavirus.
Originally scheduled for May 24, the 2020 Indy 500 race will now take place on August 23.
“The Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is my favorite time of year, and like our fans, I am disappointed that we have had to reschedule the Indianapolis 500,” Roger Penske said. “However, the health and safety of our event participants and spectators is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing. We will continue to focus on ways we can enhance the customer experience in the months ahead, and I’m confident we will welcome fans with a transformed facility and a global spectacle when we run the world’s greatest race.”
As a result of the change, other INDYCAR races have been rescheduled. The 2020 race schedule can be found here: http://www.ims.com/COVID19