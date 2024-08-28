105th annual Lake County Round-Up kicks off this week

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – Lake County’s biggest event of the year is nearly here.

The 105th annual Lake County Round-Up begins Thursday with a Boot-Scootin’ kick-off party.

Then Friday brings the Ranch Rodeo and the Neil Flynn Memorial Team Roping event.

On Saturday, eventgoers can enjoy music from country-music artist Nate Smith who will share the stage with singer/songwriter Drake Milligan.

Then Sunday has the PRCA Pro Rodeo, where world champion cowgirls and cowboys will be showcasing their skills.

Lake County Round-Up President, Jerry Evans says everyone gets involved in the event.

“We have a very active community like we were talking about. We meet at least once a month, and we get everyone involved. So, once we finish this round-up, we’ll immediately start planning the next round-up,” Evans said.

This year’s round-up ends with a bang, on Monday morning community members can come out to enjoy the Lake County Labor Day Parade.

The full event schedule can be found on the official Lake County Round-Up website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.