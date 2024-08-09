$10K AllCare Health grant awarded to build beds for Josephine County kids

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A $10,000 grant from AllCare Health will be used to purchase materials to build and furnish beds for kids in need.

This is part of Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Bunks Across America Bed Build of 2024 project. Through this grant, 50 children in Josephine County will receive new beds to sleep in.

The money will be used to purchase lumber, fasteners, mattresses, bedding, and more. Then volunteers will build, deliver, and assemble fully finished beds.

To date, the non-profit has delivered over 200 beds to children in need.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.