$10k in five days: How a Talent restaurant is giving back

TALENT, Ore. — A small, family-owned restaurant is raising big bucks for its community.
Arbor House in Talent is giving free meals to people impacted by the Almeda Fire. In addition to handing out meals, the owners have been collecting donations.
In the last five days, they’ve raised over $10,000 for fire victims.
“Money just kept pouring in,” said one of Arbor House’s owners, Leah Calhoun, “people from all over from the valley, from outside the valley, my own clientele, old customers who I haven’t seen in maybe 10 or 20 years even.”
Arbor House starts serving at 5:30 p.m. and goes until it’s all gone. If you’re impacted by the fire, you can pick it up at 103 Wagner St. in Talent or donate there as well.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weather forecaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).