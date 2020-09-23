Home
$10k in five days: How a Talent restaurant is giving back

$10k in five days: How a Talent restaurant is giving back

Local News Top Stories , , , , , , , , ,

TALENT, Ore. — A small, family-owned restaurant is raising big bucks for its community.

Arbor House in Talent is giving free meals to people impacted by the Almeda Fire. In addition to handing out meals, the owners have been collecting donations.

In the last five days, they’ve raised over $10,000 for fire victims.

“Money just kept pouring in,” said one of Arbor House’s owners, Leah Calhoun, “people from all over from the valley, from outside the valley, my own clientele, old customers who I haven’t seen in maybe 10 or 20 years even.”

Arbor House starts serving at 5:30 p.m. and goes until it’s all gone. If you’re impacted by the fire, you can pick it up at 103 Wagner St. in Talent or donate there as well.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »