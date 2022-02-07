11 lbs. of cocaine seized in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has started a new Drug Highway Enforcement Team and it’s already busy.

The sheriff’s office said a team member stopped 23-year-old Mario Antonio Olivares of Santa Clara on the highway last Thursday.

It was just the second day the team was active.

During the stop, police said they found 11 pounds of cocaine hidden in a plastic bucket filled with an “all-purpose joint compound.”

Olivares was booked in Siskiyou County Jail for drug charges.

Additionally, the 17-year-old brother of Olivares was also in the vehicle during the stop and is now in Child Protective Services custody, according to the sheriff.

