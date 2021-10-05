11 people indicted in connection with Fichtner-Mainwaring Park shootout

MEDFORD, Ore. – 11 people are facing criminal charges in connection with a last month’s shooting at a Medford park.
Police said on September 7, two people were sitting in a car parked at Fichtner-Mainwaring Park when a rival group saw them. Without being spotted, the group rallied a total of 11 people and attacked the two people in the car.
Both groups had guns and ended up firing at least 20 rounds at each other. Three people in the attacking group were wounded and one in the car sustained gunshot wounds. One man was hospitalized and the others sought medical attention on their own.
As of October 5, five of the suspects turned themselves in with one remaining in the hospital.
The Medford Police identified the following people allegedly involved in the incident.
- Dixon, Marlon Vaugh, 21 years old. Charged with Riot. Turned self in.
- Wagner, Christian Warren, 20 years old. Charged with Riot. Outstanding
- Swift, Bradley Allen, 19 years old. Charged with Riot and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Hospitalized.
- Lynch Castro, Joshuah Kadence, 18 years old. Charged with Riot and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Outstanding.
- Cady, Austin Wesley, 21 years old. Charged with Riot. Turned self in.
- Perezchica, Lyannah Agustina, 18 years old. Charged with Riot. Outstanding.
- Clemons, Sahara Jade, 18 years old. Charged with Riot. Turned self in.
- Lapizco, Jose Maria, 19 years old. Charged with Riot. Turned self in.
- Pasmant, Unique Shy Love, 19 years old. Charged with Riot. Turned self in.
- Lamas, Moses Emanuel, 19 years old. Charged with Riot. Outstanding.
- Houston, Marcus Darryl, 19 years old. Charged with Riot. Outstanding.
More serious charges could be added due to the victims’ reluctance to cooperate with investigators.